Ntpc share are up by 0.01%, Nifty up by 0.61%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 09-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 424.5 and closed at ₹ 421.05. The stock reached a high of ₹ 424.75 and a low of ₹ 418.9 during the day.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 09 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹421.05, 0.01% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81924.36, up by 0.35%. The stock has hit a high of ₹424.75 and a low of ₹418.9 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 432.75 10 432.83 20 418.56 50 411.12 100 389.59 300 360.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹428.47, ₹436.28, & ₹444.87, whereas it has key support levels at ₹412.07, ₹403.48, & ₹395.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 40.20% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.05 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.36% with a target price of ₹431.00.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.