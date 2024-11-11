Ntpc Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹399.9, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79974.04, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of ₹400.9 and a low of ₹394 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 402.92 10 405.86 20 411.75 50 415.12 100 402.60 300 372.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹403.12, ₹407.98, & ₹411.77, whereas it has key support levels at ₹394.47, ₹390.68, & ₹385.82.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was -9.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.46 & P/B is at 2.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.28% with a target price of ₹441.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.