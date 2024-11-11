Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ntpc Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 0.55%, Nifty up by 0.74%

Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 398.55 and closed at 399.90. The stock reached a high of 400.90 and a low of 394.00 during the trading session.

NtpcShare Price Today on 11-11-2024

Ntpc Share Price Today on 11-11-2024: At 11 Nov 12:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 399.9, 0.55% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79974.04, up by 0.61%. The stock has hit a high of 400.9 and a low of 394 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5402.92
10405.86
20411.75
50415.12
100402.60
300372.67

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 403.12, 407.98, & 411.77, whereas it has key support levels at 394.47, 390.68, & 385.82.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was -9.15% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.46 & P/B is at 2.29.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.28% with a target price of 441.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price up 0.55% today to trade at 399.9 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.74% & 0.61% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.