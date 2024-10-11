Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0.19%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Ntpc Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|424.02
|10
|431.15
|20
|421.28
|50
|412.22
|100
|390.92
|300
|361.53
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹428.4, ₹433.85, & ₹437.8, whereas it has key support levels at ₹419.0, ₹415.05, & ₹409.6.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.70% with a target price of ₹431.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.
Ntpc share price has gained 0.19% today, currently at ₹423.8, while its peers such as
