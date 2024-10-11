Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0.19%, Nifty down by -0.27%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 11-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 424 and closed slightly lower at 423.8. The stock reached a high of 424.2 and a low of 419.5 during the day, indicating a modest range of price movement.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 11 Oct 12:02 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 423.8, 0.19% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81370.01, down by -0.3%. The stock has hit a high of 424.2 and a low of 419.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5424.02
10431.15
20421.28
50412.22
100390.92
300361.53

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 428.4, 433.85, & 437.8, whereas it has key support levels at 419.0, 415.05, & 409.6.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.13 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.70% with a target price of 431.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

Ntpc share price has gained 0.19% today, currently at 423.8, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.27% & -0.3% each respectively.

