Ntpc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 1.5%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:10 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹385.75, 1.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹78202.82, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of ₹387.5 and a low of ₹379.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 402.92 10 405.86 20 411.75 50 415.12 100 402.60 300 372.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹389.85, ₹400.0, & ₹405.2, whereas it has key support levels at ₹374.5, ₹369.3, & ₹359.15.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 16.70 & P/B is at 2.19.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.32% with a target price of ₹441.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.