Business News/ Markets / Ntpc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 1.5%, Nifty down by -0.55%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 13 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 386 and closed slightly lower at 385.75. The stock reached a high of 387.5 and a low of 379.5 during the trading session.

Ntpc Share Price Today on 13-11-2024: At 13 Nov 11:10 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 385.75, 1.5% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 78202.82, down by -0.6%. The stock has hit a high of 387.5 and a low of 379.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5402.92
10405.86
20411.75
50415.12
100402.60
300372.94

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 389.85, 400.0, & 405.2, whereas it has key support levels at 374.5, 369.3, & 359.15.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 16.70 & P/B is at 2.19.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.32% with a target price of 441.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price up 1.5% today to trade at 385.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Adani Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.55% & -0.6% each respectively.

