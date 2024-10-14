Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0%, Nifty up by 0.51%

Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today on 14-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 423.05 and closed slightly lower at 422.45. The stock reached a high of 426 during the day but also hit a low of 422.45, indicating a relatively stable trading range.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 14 Oct 11:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 422.45, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81831.25, up by 0.55%. The stock has hit a high of 426 and a low of 422.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5420.00
10428.62
20424.23
50413.32
100392.15
300362.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 426.43, 430.07, & 433.48, whereas it has key support levels at 419.38, 415.97, & 412.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was -12.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.12 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.50% with a target price of 433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

Ntpc share price has gained 0% today, currently at 422.45, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.51% & 0.55% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.