Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0%, Nifty up by 0.51%

At 14 Oct 11:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹422.45, 0% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81831.25, up by 0.55%. The stock has hit a high of ₹426 and a low of ₹422.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 420.00 10 428.62 20 424.23 50 413.32 100 392.15 300 362.41

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹426.43, ₹430.07, & ₹433.48, whereas it has key support levels at ₹419.38, ₹415.97, & ₹412.33.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was -12.70% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.12 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.50% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.