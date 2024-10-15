Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0.42%, Nifty down by -0.33%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 15-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 426.05 and closed slightly higher at ₹ 426.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 427.10 during the day and experienced a low of ₹ 423.60.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 15 Oct 12:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹426.15, 0.42% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81848.07, down by -0.15%. The stock has hit a high of ₹427.1 and a low of ₹423.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 420.00 10 428.62 20 424.23 50 413.32 100 392.15 300 362.71

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹426.5, ₹429.25, & ₹432.5, whereas it has key support levels at ₹420.5, ₹417.25, & ₹414.5.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 10.30% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.21 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.61% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.