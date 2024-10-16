Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are down by -0.15%, Nifty down by -0.14%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 16-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 425.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹ 425.65. The stock reached a high of ₹ 429.45 and a low of ₹ 424 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,20,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 421.85 10 427.30 20 425.21 50 413.67 100 392.74 300 363.28

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹428.18, ₹429.52, & ₹431.83, whereas it has key support levels at ₹424.53, ₹422.22, & ₹420.88.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.31 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.73% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.