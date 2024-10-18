Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 1.51%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 417.75 and closed at ₹ 423.75. The stock reached a high of ₹ 424.3 and a low of ₹ 414.4 during the session.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹423.75, 1.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81045.65, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹424.3 and a low of ₹414.4 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 424.06 10 424.04 20 427.11 50 413.89 100 393.86 300 364.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹423.07, ₹428.83, & ₹432.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹414.07, ₹410.83, & ₹405.07.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.18% with a target price of ₹433.00. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}