Business News/ Markets / Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 1.51%, Nifty up by 0.12%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 18-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 417.75 and closed at 423.75. The stock reached a high of 424.3 and a low of 414.4 during the session.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 18 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 423.75, 1.51% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 81045.65, up by 0.05%. The stock has hit a high of 424.3 and a low of 414.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5424.06
10424.04
20427.11
50413.89
100393.86
300364.52

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 423.07, 428.83, & 432.07, whereas it has key support levels at 414.07, 410.83, & 405.07.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.91 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.18% with a target price of 433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

Ntpc share price up 1.51% today to trade at 423.75 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.12% & 0.05% each respectively.

