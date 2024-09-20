Ntpc share are down by -0.24%, Nifty up by 1.2%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 20-09-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 431.4 and closed at ₹ 423. During the day, the stock reached a high of ₹ 431.4 and a low of ₹ 416.6.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 20 Sep 13:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹423, -0.24% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84430.66, up by 1.5%. The stock has hit a high of ₹431.4 and a low of ₹416.6 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 409.44 10 402.23 20 405.04 50 399.17 100 381.45 300 351.22

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹430.22, ₹436.68, & ₹441.52, whereas it has key support levels at ₹418.92, ₹414.08, & ₹407.62.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 295.94% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.19 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}