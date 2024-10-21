Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹423.1, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80988.94, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of ₹428.75 and a low of ₹419.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 423.41 10 421.71 20 427.72 50 414.08 100 394.82 300 365.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹428.82, ₹432.88, & ₹440.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹417.57, ₹410.38, & ₹406.32.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.23 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.34% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.