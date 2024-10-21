Hello User
Business News/ Markets / Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are down by -0.39%, Nifty down by -0.37%

Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today on 21-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 426 and closed at 423.1. The stock reached a high of 428.75 and a low of 419.2 during the day.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 21 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 423.1, -0.39% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80988.94, down by -0.29%. The stock has hit a high of 428.75 and a low of 419.2 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 10,50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 10,50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5423.41
10421.71
20427.72
50414.08
100394.82
300365.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 428.82, 432.88, & 440.07, whereas it has key support levels at 417.57, 410.38, & 406.32.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.23 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.34% with a target price of 433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price down -0.39% today to trade at 423.1 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Green Energy, Adani Power are falling today, but its peers Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.37% & -0.29% each respectively.

