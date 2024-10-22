Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are down by -1.08%, Nifty down by -0.48%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 22-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 423.35 and closed at ₹ 420.50. The stock reached a high of ₹ 426.20 and a low of ₹ 417.00 during the day.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 22 Oct 12:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹420.5, -1.08% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80858.44, down by -0.36%. The stock has hit a high of ₹426.2 and a low of ₹417 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 50,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20 day SMA. The stock will have support at 50,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 423.41 10 421.71 20 427.72 50 414.08 100 394.82 300 365.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹429.6, ₹434.0, & ₹439.25, whereas it has key support levels at ₹419.95, ₹414.7, & ₹410.3.

Ntpc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 28.98% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.23 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.97% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.