Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are down by -1.99%, Nifty up by 0.42%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 23-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 414 and closed at ₹ 407.25. The stock reached a high of ₹ 414.85 and a low of ₹ 401.80 during the day.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 23 Oct 11:21 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹407.25, -1.99% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80534.94, up by 0.39%. The stock has hit a high of ₹414.85 and a low of ₹401.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 423.56 10 422.71 20 427.77 50 414.28 100 395.32 300 365.96

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹422.27, ₹430.63, & ₹434.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹409.57, ₹405.23, & ₹396.87.

Ntpc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 170.54% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.24 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.32% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.