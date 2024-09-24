Ntpc share are up by 0.22%, Nifty up by 0.05%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 24-09-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 431.95 and closed at 429.25. The stock reached a high of 431.95 and a low of 427.50 during the day.

Published24 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 24 Sep 11:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 429.25, 0.22% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 84990.9, up by 0.07%. The stock has hit a high of 431.95 and a low of 427.5 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5413.31
10404.28
20405.81
50400.10
100382.10
300352.06

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 431.2, 433.6, & 436.7, whereas it has key support levels at 425.7, 422.6, & 420.2.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 50.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.39 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 0.35% with a target price of 427.73.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

Ntpc share price has gained 0.22% today to trade at 429.25 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.05% & 0.07% each respectively.

First Published:24 Sep 2024, 11:00 AM IST
