Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0.29%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹409.45, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80049.56, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of ₹415.15 and a low of ₹407 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 421.40 10 422.16 20 427.13 50 414.26 100 395.78 300 366.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹414.77, ₹421.28, & ₹427.82, whereas it has key support levels at ₹401.72, ₹395.18, & ₹388.67.

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 8.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.48 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.75% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.