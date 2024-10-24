Hello User
Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 0.29%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 24-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 408.6 and closed at 409.45. The stock reached a high of 415.15 and a low of 407. Overall, the day's performance showed a slight increase, with the closing price above the opening price.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 24 Oct 12:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 409.45, 0.29% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80049.56, down by -0.04%. The stock has hit a high of 415.15 and a low of 407 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5421.40
10422.16
20427.13
50414.26
100395.78
300366.50

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 414.77, 421.28, & 427.82, whereas it has key support levels at 401.72, 395.18, & 388.67.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 8.95% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.48 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 5.75% with a target price of 433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price up 0.29% today to trade at 409.45 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Adani Green Energy, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Power Grid Corporation Of India, Adani Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.08% & -0.04% each respectively.

