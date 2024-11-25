Ntpc Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 2.28%, Nifty up by 1.81%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 25-11-2024: At 25 Nov 11:20 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹374.05, 2.28% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80444.69, up by 1.68%. The stock has hit a high of ₹377.1 and a low of ₹371.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 365.42 10 378.22 20 392.48 50 410.28 100 403.17 300 375.48

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹369.57, ₹374.03, & ₹380.97, whereas it has key support levels at ₹358.17, ₹351.23, & ₹346.77.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 79.92% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 16.05 & P/B is at 2.11.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 18.43% with a target price of ₹443.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.46% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 17.94% in june to 17.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.