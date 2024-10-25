Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are down by -3.69%, Nifty down by -1.04%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 25 Oct 12:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹396.55, -3.69% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79415.55, down by -0.81%. The stock has hit a high of ₹407.6 and a low of ₹395.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 418.21 10 421.14 20 426.14 50 414.28 100 396.21 300 366.97

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹415.93, ₹419.82, & ₹424.38, whereas it has key support levels at ₹407.48, ₹402.92, & ₹399.03.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 185.90% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.64 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 9.19% with a target price of ₹433.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.