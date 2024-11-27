Ntpc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 2.06%, Nifty up by 0%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 27 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 364.35 and closed at 369.1. The stock reached a high of 370.3 and a low of 361.4 during the day.

Published27 Nov 2024, 11:17 AM IST
NtpcShare Price Today on 27-11-2024
NtpcShare Price Today on 27-11-2024

Ntpc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:17 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 369.1, 2.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 80021.9, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 370.3 and a low of 361.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5365.42
10378.22
20392.48
50410.28
100403.17
300375.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 367.92, 374.23, & 378.07, whereas it has key support levels at 357.77, 353.93, & 347.62.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was -4.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.88 & P/B is at 2.08.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.02% with a target price of 443.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.46% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 17.94% in june to 17.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price has gained 2.06% today to trade at 369.1 in resonance with its peers. Its peers such as are also on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0% & 0.02% each respectively.

