Ntpc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: Ntpc share price are up by 2.06%, Nifty up by 0%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 27-11-2024: At 27 Nov 11:17 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹369.1, 2.06% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80021.9, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of ₹370.3 and a low of ₹361.4 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 365.42 10 378.22 20 392.48 50 410.28 100 403.17 300 375.73

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹367.92, ₹374.23, & ₹378.07, whereas it has key support levels at ₹357.77, ₹353.93, & ₹347.62.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was -4.16% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 15.88 & P/B is at 2.08.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 20.02% with a target price of ₹443.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.46% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 17.94% in june to 17.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.