Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!
Next Story
Business News/ Markets / Ntpc share are up by 0.73%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Ntpc share are up by 0.73%, Nifty up by 0.18%

Livemint

Ntpc Share Price Today on 27-09-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 436 and closed at 437.55. The stock reached a high of 440.15 and a low of 433.15 during the session.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 27 Sep 11:04 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 437.55, 0.73% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 85852.99, up by 0.02%. The stock has hit a high of 440.15 and a low of 433.15 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5426.12
10415.36
20409.44
50403.24
100384.21
300354.61

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 438.55, 441.95, & 445.95, whereas it has key support levels at 431.15, 427.15, & 423.75.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 50.42% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.67 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 1.38% with a target price of 431.50.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.

Ntpc share price up 0.73% today to trade at 437.55 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India are falling today, but its peers Adani Green Energy, Adani Power, Tata Power are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.18% & 0.02% each respectively.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.