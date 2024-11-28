Ntpc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -0.91%, Nifty down by -0.67%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 28 Nov 2024: On the last trading day, NTPC's stock opened at 370.35 and closed at 365.85. The stock reached a high of 371.75 and a low of 364.45 during the day.

Ntpc Share Price Today on 28-11-2024: At 28 Nov 11:02 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 365.85, -0.91% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79689.47, down by -0.68%. The stock has hit a high of 371.75 and a low of 364.45 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50,100,300 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50,100,300 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5364.65
10374.68
20390.33
50409.85
100403.16
300375.99

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 373.38, 377.62, & 383.63, whereas it has key support levels at 363.13, 357.12, & 352.88.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 31.45% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 16.22 & P/B is at 2.13.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 21.09% with a target price of 443.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 17.46% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 17.94% in june to 17.46% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price down -0.91% today to trade at 365.85 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Power Grid Corporation Of India, Tata Power are falling today, but its peers Adani Power, Adani Green Energy are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.67% & -0.68% each respectively.

