Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 1.39%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹409.35, 1.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79641.34, down by -0.45%. The stock has hit a high of ₹414 and a low of ₹407.7 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

Days Simple Moving Average 5 411.89 10 417.65 20 423.14 50 414.28 100 397.07 300 367.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹407.77, ₹411.48, & ₹416.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹399.07, ₹394.08, & ₹390.37.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 234.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 17.74 & P/B is at 2.33. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.27% with a target price of ₹435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.