Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 1.39%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 1.39%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 29-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at 411.85 and closed at 409.35. The stock reached a high of 414 and a low of 407.70 during the day.

Ntpc Share Price Today Live Updates

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 29 Oct 11:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price 409.35, 1.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 79641.34, down by -0.45%. The stock has hit a high of 414 and a low of 407.7 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5411.89
10417.65
20423.14
50414.28
100397.07
300367.91

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at 407.77, 411.48, & 416.47, whereas it has key support levels at 399.07, 394.08, & 390.37.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 234.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 17.74 & P/B is at 2.33.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.27% with a target price of 435.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.

Ntpc share price has gained 1.39% today, currently at 409.35, while its peers such as are in the red. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are down -0.69% & -0.45% each respectively.

