Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are up by 1.39%, Nifty down by -0.69%

Ntpc Share Price Today on
On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA
The SMA values for the stock are given below :
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5
|411.89
|10
|417.65
|20
|423.14
|50
|414.28
|100
|397.07
|300
|367.91
The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹407.77, ₹411.48, & ₹416.47, whereas it has key support levels at ₹399.07, ₹394.08, & ₹390.37.
Ntpc Share Price Today
Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 234.24% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.
Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..
From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53%
The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 6.27% with a target price of ₹435.00.
The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.
The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.
Ntpc share price has gained 1.39% today, currently at ₹409.35, while its peers such as