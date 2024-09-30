Ntpc share are up by 1.47%, Nifty down by -1.07%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 30-09-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 436.95 and closed at ₹ 444. The stock reached a high of ₹ 448.3 and a low of ₹ 433.75.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 30 Sep 13:00 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹444, 1.47% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹84595.12, down by -1.14%. The stock has hit a high of ₹448.3 and a low of ₹433.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the short term simple moving averages of 5, 10, 20 day as well as longer term moving averages of 50, 100 & 300 days.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 432.91 10 423.11 20 412.11 50 405.42 100 385.59 300 355.84

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹441.43, ₹446.47, & ₹450.43, whereas it has key support levels at ₹432.43, ₹428.47, & ₹423.43.

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 198.67% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 19.78 .

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 2.82% with a target price of ₹431.50.

The company has a 51.10% promoter holding, 7.42% MF holding, & 17.67% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.50% in march to 7.42% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The FII holding has decreased from 17.85% in march to 17.67% in the june quarter.