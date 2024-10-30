Ntpc Share Price Today on : Ntpc share are down by -0.64%, Nifty down by -0.07%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 30-10-2024: On the last trading day, NTPC opened at ₹ 415.85 and closed at ₹ 409.60. The stock reached a high of ₹ 415.85 and a low of ₹ 408.75 during the day.

Ntpc Share Price Today on : At 30 Oct 13:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹409.6, -0.64% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹80301.78, down by -0.08%. The stock has hit a high of ₹415.85 and a low of ₹408.75 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 407.62 10 415.59 20 421.45 50 414.44 100 397.52 300 368.39

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹416.25, ₹420.2, & ₹426.1, whereas it has key support levels at ₹406.4, ₹400.5, & ₹396.55.

Ntpc Share Price Today {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Till 1 PM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 68.28% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% .The current P/E of the stock is at 18.10 & P/B is at 2.38. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.42% with a target price of ₹440.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.