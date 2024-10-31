Ntpc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: Ntpc share price are down by -0.13%, Nifty down by -0.42%

Ntpc Share Price Today on 31-10-2024: At 31 Oct 12:01 today, Ntpc shares are trading at price ₹407.8, -0.13% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹79516.16, down by -0.53%. The stock has hit a high of ₹410.75 and a low of ₹403.55 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 5,100,300 days SMA & lower than the 10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 5,100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 406.97 10 414.19 20 419.90 50 415.55 100 399.40 300 369.42

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹413.63, ₹418.72, & ₹422.63, whereas it has key support levels at ₹404.63, ₹400.72, & ₹395.63.

Ntpc Share Price Today

Till 12 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Ntpc was 32.41% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal..

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 13.53% & ROA of 4.38% respectively.The current P/E of the stock is at 17.94 & P/B is at 2.35.

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 7.90% with a target price of ₹440.00.

The company has a 0.00% promoter holding, 6.87% MF holding, & 18.59% FII holding as per filings in the september quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 7.42% in june to 6.87% in the september quarter.

The FII holding has increased from 17.67% in june to 18.59% in the september quarter.