Just as foreign investors were warming up to Indian equities again, the global artificial intelligence (AI) trade is showing signs of a revival. The sharp rally in AI stocks following Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s chief executive puts India’s recent gains in focus. So, will the renewed appetite for AI stocks take the steam out of foreign inflows into India?
Just as foreign investors were warming up to Indian equities again, the global artificial intelligence (AI) trade is showing signs of a revival. The sharp rally in AI stocks following Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia’s chief executive puts India’s recent gains in focus. So, will the renewed appetite for AI stocks take the steam out of foreign inflows into India?
The AI-heavy Nasdaq 100 index rallied 6.5% on the night when India's markets fell 1.7% during its session. Asia's AI-heavyweight markets also joined the rally, with South Korea's Kospi index moving 6.3% and Taiwan's Taiex gaining 9% on Tuesday following the overnight Nvidia news.
Nvidia shares had collapsed 43% on news of Huang’s affair with an alleged Chinese spy. Beijing denied the espionage claims, and following pressure from President Donald Trump's administration, the board decided to bring him back, which sent the shares surging 31% on 23 November.
Tuesday, however, brought in profit booking, with Nvidia opening 8% lower and broader Nasdaq down 2.6%.
Most of the AI stocks had started correcting before Huang’s exit, said Aniruddha Sarkar, co-founder at Equinova Investment Managers, an alternate investment firm managing over ₹1,000 crore. The recovery in AI-heavy markets, following Huang’s return, may be more of a “dead cat bounce”, he added.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who had been pouring money into India following the sell-off in the AI-heavy markets since 29 October, could temper capital flows into India if the global rally sustains, market experts said.
“I would not say that money will start flowing out of India, but the intensity of inflows may decrease in the short term,” said Sarkar.
It is, however, unlikely that India will see the kind of outflows it had previously witnessed as the country already holds an underweight position across global allocations, he added.
Having net sold shares worth ₹2.9 trillion in the first ten months of the year, foreign institutional investors (FIIs) have this month invested ₹1.3 trillion in the Indian equity markets, as on 23 November.
Volatility in store?
Relative valuations and earnings growth could also weigh on foreign investors’ allocation decisions. The Nifty 50 trades at a relatively expensive 22.35 times earnings, even as its earnings per share (EPS) have fallen 4.3% over the past year. In contrast, South Korea’s Kospi trades at a much cheaper six times earnings, with its EPS having tripled over the same period, according to Bloomberg data.
Data suggest the market could see more volatility in the coming sessions. While foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth a provisional ₹5,673 crore in the cash market on Monday, they were net sellers of index futures to the tune of ₹3,630 crore, suggesting a degree of caution.
Such has been the intensity of the FPI selling over the past two years that their ownership in NSE-listed companies fell to a 21-year low of 14.7%, despite modest buying during the September quarter, with inflows strengthening sharply only in the subsequent quarter, National Stock Exchange data shows. Domestic mutual fund ownership rose for the 13th consecutive quarter to a record 11.8%, while DII ownership reached 19.6%, exceeding FPI ownership by a record 4.9 percentage points.
Sanjeev Prasad, managing director and co-head of Kotak Institutional Equities, expects markets to turn more volatile due to shifts in global sentiment. "We stick with our constructive view of the Indian market, but note a likely high volatility linked to swings in global sentiment, possible contagion from a global risk-off sentiment and less favourable reward-risk (value-price proposition) after the recent sharp run-up in the Indian market,” Prasad added.
Options market positioning also points to near-term caution, with traders selling 70 Nifty put options for every 100 call options sold for weekly contracts expiring on 1 December.
“A PCR (put call ratio) of around 0.7 indicates that traders expect flat to downside markets in the very short term," said Sudhir Joshi, consultant at Khambatta Securities.
The moderation in the AI trade has helped Indian equities outperform global markets this month. MSCI India has returned 13% so far this month, against negative returns of 10% for MSCI World and a negative 12% for MSCI EM (Emerging Markets) over the same period.
Huang’s return as chief executive of chipmaker Nvidia drove its shares up 31% to $165.05 apiece, with investors brushing aside concerns over returns from technology companies, at least for now. Indian markets, closed on Tuesday, are yet to react to the global rally.
Earnings resilience
Despite the prospect of near-term volatility, experts remain upbeat about India’s outlook, particularly given the improvement in corporate earnings.
“We have seen strong growth in both the top line and the bottom line, which is the best performance we have seen in the last 10-12 quarters. Capex, an important driver of earnings growth, is also picking up,” said Sarkar of Equinova.
India could outperform other markets in earnings growth next year, as its earnings cycle is only beginning to pick up, while growth in markets such as South Korea may peak owing to a higher base, said Arindam Mandal of Marcellus Investment Managers.
Any moderation in India’s earnings growth is also likely to be less pronounced than in markets coming off a higher base, reducing the risk of multiple compression, Mandal added.
What remains to be seen, however, is whether the global AI rally can sustain itself, experts said.
While short-term bounces in the AI-heavy markets are possible, earnings surprises will be needed to sustain a rally over the longer term, said Mandal. The concern is that some of the chip demand is coming from neoclouds, not the hyperscalers. If those companies are not profitable over next few years, the financing route could dry up, particualrly given the high bond yields and the kind of returns investors expect, he said.