Nvidia cracks Wall Street’s AI code
- AI sentiment, spending can extend chip maker’s rally, despite mixed quarterly results.
Given all the talk about Nvidia’s opportunity in ChatGPT’s world, the chip maker is at least highly motivated to show that it isn’t just hot air.
Given all the talk about Nvidia’s opportunity in ChatGPT’s world, the chip maker is at least highly motivated to show that it isn’t just hot air.
Nvidia’s stock price soared 42% since the first of the year through Wednesday—the best performance on the PHLX Semiconductor Index, which was up by a mere 14%. And that was ahead of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, which were widely expected to reflect the same weakness in PC and data center spending that has hit rivals Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.
Nvidia’s stock price soared 42% since the first of the year through Wednesday—the best performance on the PHLX Semiconductor Index, which was up by a mere 14%. And that was ahead of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter results, which were widely expected to reflect the same weakness in PC and data center spending that has hit rivals Intel and Advanced Micro Devices.
Analysts were estimating that Nvidia’s revenue had slid 21% year over year for the January-ended quarter—the company’s worst decline in nearly four years.
But hype over the popularity of the ChatGPT artificial intelligence chat tool and the AI war brewing among Google and Microsoft overwhelmed any worries about Nvidia’s business in the near term. Nvidia is already a major supplier to those companies and other tech giants offering cloud computing services.
Web search using AI tools such as ChatGPT require far more intense computing power than standard search activity, which could thus result in even more capital spending being directed Nvidia’s way.
Jefferies analyst Mark Lipacis boosted his price target on Nvidia’s stock by 22% after Microsoft and Google made major announcements earlier this month regarding the adoption of AI chatbot tools in their respective search engines.
Naturally, the results Nvidia actually delivered Wednesday afternoon didn’t reflect that potential. Revenue indeed fell 21% year over year, while data-center revenue of $3.6 billion came in 6% below Wall Street’s forecasts, as Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress said some of its cloud customers “paused at the end of the year to recalibrate their build plans."
But the company’s videogaming segment—its second largest business—showed a surprising upturn from the previous quarter’s crash, beating analysts’ forecasts by 15%. Ms. Kress added that data-center sales growth is expected to accelerate past the current quarter—encouraging news to some analysts who expected weakness to persist at least through the first half of 2023.
The encouraging outlook, along with the company’s announcement of a new cloud-based software business, gave investors the confidence to hang on to a chip stock now trading at more than 50 times forward earnings. Nvidia’s shares jumped more than 14% Thursday morning.
The optimism over AI isn’t misplaced. The rollout of AI chatbot-based search will hardly be smooth; Microsoft is already enacting limits on the new Bing before its official release due to some bizarre responses reported by early reviewers. But both Microsoft and Google are committed to the shift, which will require the necessary investments to equip their networks, even if they moderate their capital spending elsewhere.
The new software business also gives Nvidia another outlet to generate more business from the substantial library of AI software tools it has built up over the years. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang said the service will be hosted and offered through the large cloud service providers, which simplifies the company’s go-to-market approach.
The move also allows Nvidia to expand its AI customer base beyond the deep-pocketed tech giants that buy its chips, which Cowen analyst Matt Ramsay wrote helps underpin Nvidia’s “transformation from a GPU hardware company to an accelerated computing (hardware/software) platform provider." At such a pristine valuation, Nvidia needs to be about more than just chips.
Write to Dan Gallagher at dan.gallagher@wsj.com