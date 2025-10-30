Nvidia stock is still a buy. Why $5 trillion isn’t the top.
Tae Kim , Barrons 4 min read 30 Oct 2025, 11:17 am IST
Summary
Nvidia’s stock has gained $1 trillion in value in just three months. The gain arguably underestimates the company’s improving fundamentals.
Next Stop, $6 Trillion. Hi everyone. Nvidia just made history again, pushing through another trillion-dollar market cap milestone. The evidence suggests the rally isn’t over.
