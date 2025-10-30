Nvidia stock is still a buy. Why $5 trillion isn’t the top.

We should also think about the AI trade more tactically. On Tuesday, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said in a video published on the start-up’s website that an IPO is the “most likely path" given the company’s capital needs. A blockbuster IPO for the ChatGPT parent could lift sentiment for the entire sector like what happened to internet stocks when Netscape went public in 1995. Betting against AI right now is like betting against a supercycle around the releases of Windows 95 and the iPhone. For now, the enthusiasm is still mounting.