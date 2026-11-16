Nvidia stock plunge threatens US retirement savings: How a 30% decline could hit 401(k) investors

Nvidia's nearly 30% stock price decline over the past month is putting pressure on the retirement savings of millions of Americans, including investors who do not directly own shares of the chipmaker but have exposure through index funds and funds (ETFs).

The company's substantial weight in major stock market indices means that its performance can significantly influence the value of retirement portfolios. According to an Axios report, Nvidia's recent corporate turmoil and the uncertainty surrounding its leadership have added to concerns among investors about the potential impact on their long-term savings.

NvidiaCEO Jensen Huang resigned after he had an affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

The development highlights the risks associated with concentrated exposure to a handful of large technology companies in popular investment funds.

Why Nvidia's stock decline matters to 401(k) investors A 401(k) is an employer-sponsored retirement savings plan in the United States that allows employees to invest a portion of their salaries towards retirement, often with tax advantages.

Many American workers invest their retirement contributions in index funds that track benchmarks such as the S&P 500. Since Nvidia accounts for a significant share of these indices, its stock performance can affect investors even if they have never purchased its shares directly.

According to the Investment Company Institute, index funds accounted for nearly half of the assets held in large private-sector 401(k) plans in 2023.

For instance, an investor with $100,000 invested in an S&P 500 index fund could see the portfolio value decline by approximately $2,400 following a 30% fall in Nvidia shares, assuming the chipmaker represents 8% of the fund and other stocks remain unchanged.

The impact could be considerably higher for investors holding technology-focused funds. A growth-oriented technology fund with 25% exposure to Nvidia would lose approximately $7,500 in value on a $100,000 investment following the same stock decline.

Baby Boomers face potential retirement savings losses The impact could be particularly significant for older investors with substantial retirement savings.

According to Fidelity, the average Baby Boomer has approximately $260,000 in their 401(k) account. Applying a 25% Nvidia exposure to such a portfolio would translate into an estimated decline of nearly $19,500 following a 30% fall in the company's shares.

However, investors should distinguish between a decline in portfolio valuation and an actual financial loss. The reduction remains an unrealised loss unless investors sell their holdings at lower prices.

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AI investment slowdown could affect broader markets The risks extend beyond Nvidia and the semiconductor industry.

Nvidia plays a central role in this ecosystem by supplying the advanced processors and infrastructure required to develop and operate AI systems.

Analysts have cautioned that any slowdown in investment in AI data centres could affect other technology companies and potentially spread losses across retirement portfolios.

Nvidia earnings in focus