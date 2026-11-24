Monday’s spectacular stock rebound exposes the latest trap facing investors in a market dominated by a handful of technology giants: Selling them offers protection when markets plunge, but risks missing the recovery.

Nvidia Corp. surged 31% after Jensen Huang was reinstated as chief executive, accounting for more than two-fifths of the Russell 1000 Growth Index’s gain and a quarter of the Nasdaq 100’s advance. Just days earlier, the chipmaker had been at the center of a six-week selloff that brought the Nasdaq 100 to the brink of a bear market.

The swings have made a long-standing problem harder to manage. Fund managers who own less of the giants can cushion the damage in a selloff, only to fall behind when the same stocks rebound.

The numbers are stark. At the end of October, the 10 largest holdings in the Russell 1000 Growth Index accounted for 60% of its weight, twice their median share over the past three decades, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Nvidia alone made up 15%. Over a stretch in which the benchmark entered a correction, nearly half its constituent stocks managed to rise. Yet gains across much of the index were no match for losses in the handful of stocks that carried the most weight.

The dilemma is growing. SpaceX and Anthropic have joined the public market, with OpenAI potentially next. As more of their shares become available to investors, some of the biggest IPOs in history could leave the benchmark even more dependent on the fortunes of the AI boom.

“An overwhelming concentration in one particular industry or one particular sub-industry is a systematic risk,” said Jacob Pozharny, co-chief investment officer at Bridgeway Capital Management. “It’s when you have a shock to one stock and it has a magnifying effect across all other companies. Nvidia is an example of that.”

Only a small fraction of Anthropic’s shares are available to trade at first, and OpenAI could start out much the same way. Most major stock indexes give companies weight based on the shares available to public investors.

Their weight could grow as lockup periods expire for employees and pre-IPO shareholders, and more shares become available for trading. In one scenario from Russell Investments, Anthropic, OpenAI and SpaceX could together account for 6% to 8% of the growth index by early 2028.

For context, the 255 smallest members currently make up roughly 6% of the growth benchmark. A continued expansion of tech giants could squeeze out existing constituents or make their influence even smaller, according to Zoe Tan, senior research analyst at Russell Investments.

“A larger share of benchmark performance could hinge on a smaller group of AI companies and shared drivers, while the relative weights of existing companies and sectors shrink,” she said. “That makes it important to check whether benchmark exposure still fits a portfolio’s objectives and risk budget.”

Active managers have spent years trying to limit their exposure to the tech giants dominating their benchmarks, in part because diversification rules cap a portfolio’s largest holdings.

At the end of October, large-cap growth funds allocated an average 40% to the Russell index’s 10 biggest members — roughly 20 percentage points less than the benchmark itself, according to an analysis by Bloomberg Intelligence’s David Cohne. The gap was roughly 5 percentage points wider than it was last year.

“The large underweight likely reflects the extreme concentration of the index rather than managers holding less conviction,” Cohne said. “Active managers typically run more diversified portfolios, so as the index has become increasingly dominated by a small group of mega-cap stocks, even managers with sizable positions in those companies can end up significantly underweight the benchmark.”

With losses in megacaps weighing on the growth index, active managers got the chance to prove their mettle. So far this year, more than 80% of large-cap growth funds have beaten the benchmark, the best showing in more than a decade, data compiled by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. show. Yet viewed over a longer period, only about a third managed to outperform.

Growing concentration is already challenging the machinery used to define investment styles. FTSE Russell is reconsidering its longstanding 50-50 division of market capitalization between its growth and value styles, allowing the mix to drift toward 60/40 to maintain a large pool of stocks in either style when the market is top-heavy.

As the biggest companies keep growing, active managers must choose between chasing the winners and risking concentration, or staying diversified and risking underperformance.

“It’s a really tricky dynamic,” said Adam Rich, deputy CIO at Vaughan Nelson. “You have to violate everything you really try to stand for just to keep up.”

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