(Bloomberg) -- For investors betting against Nvidia Corp., Monday’s big rebound turned a lucrative wager into a financial wrecking ball.

As Nvidia surged after its board reinstated Jensen Huang as chief executive, GraniteShares 2x Short NVDA Daily ETF (ticker NVD), which seeks to deliver twice the inverse of the chipmaker’s daily performance, plunged as much as 73%. The roughly $100 million fund had been up 46% this year through Friday, riding the selloff that engulfed the artificial intelligence bellwether.

The carnage was worse in Europe. GraniteShares 3x Short NVIDIA Daily ETP (3SNV) sank 92%, while a Leverage Shares product (NV3S) shed 80%.

The reversals offer a particularly violent snapshot of the boom in leveraged single-stock products, which have turned the biggest names in technology into vehicles for increasingly aggressive speculation. This year’s sharp swings in AI-linked stocks have handed traders spectacular gains and losses, often in rapid succession, as products promising to amp up the daily performance of individual shares magnify every turn in sentiment.

Leveraged products typically use derivatives and reset their exposure daily, meaning returns over longer periods can diverge dramatically from the advertised multiple. They are trading instruments, not conventional buy-and-hold investments.

“With any levered ETF, there is always the risk with the potential reward,” said Mohit Bajaj, managing director of ETFs at WallachBeth Capital. “Traders just have to make sure they monitor it.”

Unlike conventional exchange-traded funds, many of the European products popular with day traders may fall outside the European Union’s UCITS framework for regulated investment funds. That structure allows issuers to offer more concentrated bets, with the potential for enormous gains or losses. US regulators have resisted allowing new ETFs offering more than twice the daily performance of an underlying stock.

Theoretically, a rally of more than 33% in the underlying stock could wipe out a three-times leveraged short position if its exposure remained unchanged throughout the move. But thanks to a mechanism known as “airbag,” NV3S is still trading, according to Oktay Kavrak, head of communications & strategy at Leverage Shares. In that process, the ETP’s trading was halted for around 15 minutes while the exposure was recalculated. When trading resumed, the product had reset its exposure, reducing the risk of being wiped out by a further rally.

“The airbag did exactly what it’s there for: cut the risk of a total loss on extreme days like today,” said Kavrak.

At GraniteShares, 3SNV uses a “stop loss” feature to prevent the product from going to zero on occasions like this, according to Will Rhind, the firm’s founder and CEO. “Because of the stop loss 3SNV continues to exist rather than having to be closed,” he said.

For Nvidia bears, the whiplash was especially acute. The stock had lost 23% last week and 39% this month through Friday, creating a windfall for traders positioned for further declines. But Huang’s return reversed the momentum in a matter of hours, sending the shares up as much as 37% on Monday and inflicting punishing losses on leveraged bearish wagers.

“This is the danger when you’re short something in a high-volatility environment,” said Drew Pettit, chief investment strategist at Roundhill Financial Inc.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com