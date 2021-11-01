Nykaa owners, FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd received a stellar response to its ₹5300 crore initial public offering that closed on Monday.

The three day issue drew subscriptions that were 82.42 times the issue size -- excluding the anchor allotment.

As of 5.30pm on Monday, Nykaa received applications for roughly 2.17 billion shares compared with an issue size of 26.28 million shares, excluding the anchor allotment, stock exchange data showed.

At the upper end of the ₹1085-1125 price band for the issue, the IPO drew bids worth roughly ₹2.43 trillion. The institutional investor category received bids for 1.31 billion shares and the book was subscribed 92.17 times, data showed.

The non institutional category comprising high networth individuals was subscribed 112.51 times. Demand from retail individual investors, whose investments cannot exceed ₹2 lakh ini an IPO, stood at 12.29 times.

Merchant bankers were enthused by the response to the IPO despite weakness and volatility in secondary markets. That aside, hefty grey market premium --hinting sharp listing gains-- also drew investors in large numbers.

In Mumbai's grey market, Nykaa's shares were being quoted at a premium of ₹560-570 a share on Monday, two dealers said on conditions of anonymity.

The firm on last Wednesday got bids nearly 40 times by selling shares to anchor investors. A total of ₹2,396 crore worth of shares were available in the anchor category and a clutch of large foreign as well as domestic funds had submitted bids worth over ₹95,000 crore.

"Nykaa is likely to trade at a huge scarcity premium versus global peers in the online BPC space (trading at 3x FY24E EV/sales average). We believe Nykaa could trade at one-year forward EV/sales of ~6-8x, purely based on its core BPC offering. However, the issue price is already at 10.2x FY24 EV/sales, factoring in a premium multiple, backed by growth in the fashion business", said Elara Capital in a note to its investors.

"Nevertheless, successful execution in the fashion segment is key to valuation re-rating, in mid-to-long term. Expansion in fashion may mar profitability given heavy investments in discounts, marketing. Multiple re-rating to 12-14x one-year forward EV/sales should percolate over time on Nykaa’s multi platform approach (successful execution in Nykaa Man and Nykaa Fashion), which is a niche platform currently" Elara report added.

Meanwhile, Fino Payments Bank IPO continued to witness lukewarm response on its second day, with the lender getting just 0.81 times bids. Retail investors applied 434% while high net investors just 4%. Qualified institutional buyers are yet to place orders to the issue.

On Monday two new IPOs -- SJS Enterprises Ltd and PB Fintech Ltd --opened for subscription. PB Fintech Ltd which plans to raise ₹5700 crore got 58% overall response. Institutional investors and high networth investors portion subscribed 62% and 7% respectively. Retail investors subscribed fully on the first day with getting bids of 1.23 times.

SJS Enterprises subscribed 32% on its first day of IPO. Retail investors got 64% while high networth investors subscribed just 1%. The QIB portion is yet to place orders for the issue.

Sigachi Industries IPO got 9.52 times subscription on the first day. The Retail portion subscribed 16.81 times while high networth investor portion subscribed 4.46 times. Institutional investors subscribed 57%.

