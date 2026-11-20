(Bloomberg) -- The offshore Chinese yuan declined to the weakest level in more than a month while the dollar rallied as risk appetite shrank.

The yuan fell as much as 0.5% to touch 6.6999 against the US dollar on Thursday, the lowest since mid-October. The Chinese currency sold off along with many other emerging market currencies, including the Colombian peso, the South African rand and the Hungarian forint. A gauge of EM currencies is down 0.1%, while the Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index is up 0.2%.

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“The yuan has been grinding higher for quite some time, and the market appears to have been caught off-guard today,” said Alex Cohen, a strategist at the Bank of America. “The broader dollar rally is making emerging markets increasingly less attractive.”

Both the offshore yuan and its onshore counterpart, which trades inside mainland China and is state managed, have advanced about 4% against the dollar this year.

Earlier this week, China’s central bank boosted its daily yuan reference rate to the strongest in more than four years for the onshore currency as the country hosted a key regional summit in Shenzhen. China’s leader Xi Jinping met with his US and Russian counterparts Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin, respectively, amid a backdrop of war. China and the US are also in a spiraling chip battle as Washington restricted China’s access to chips that are crucial to the global AI race.

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The latest so-called yuan fixing shows “the government is uncomfortable” with levels, according to Paresh Upadhyaya, a strategist at Pioneer Investments.

“They have been verbally intervening over the last few weeks, but the fixing was the first concrete step that the appreciation was just too much,” he said. “I also think it was delayed reaction to the broad-based emerging markets selloff in the foreign currency market we’ve seen over the last few days.”

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