Offshore fund used by Buch nestled in Bermuda, not Mauritius
Varun Sood , Shayan Ghosh 5 min read 15 Aug 2024, 06:30 AM IST
Summary
- Until now, it was believed that IPEplus Fund was registered in Mauritius. On Tuesday, the Mauritius Financial Services Commission in a press statement denied the fund being registered in the island country
Bengaluru/Mumbai: An offshore fund in which the chairperson of India’s capital markets regulator Madhabi Puri Buch and her husband had made investments in the past, was registered in Bermuda and not in Mauritius as claimed by American short-seller Hindenburg Research.
