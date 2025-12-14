Underinvestment risks future oil price spikes, ExxonMobil's Joshi warns
Prasanna V. Joshi of ExxonMobil emphasizes the need for increased investment in oil exploration and production to meet future demand, while cautioning that Opec's output increases may cause a near-term surplus.
New Delhi: Oil companies must ramp up investment in exploration and production to meet future demand, Prasanna V. Joshi, a senior ExxonMobil executive, said, while cautioning that output increases by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) could lead to a near-term glut.