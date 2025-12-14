Underinvestment risks future oil price spikes, ExxonMobil's Joshi warns

Joshi, corporate director for economics and energy at the US energy giant, said that the demand-supply scenario in the near term may remain volatile. "We are seeing that Opec might actually start cutting (production) moving forward, as opposed to continuing to grow. So it's very uncertain to predict. But in the scenario that Opec continues to produce more, then, yes there will be an oversupply given what the demand projection from our outlook is in the near term," he told Mint in an interview.