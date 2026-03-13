Oil markets are waking up to a new reality: Disruption to the Gulf’s prodigious energy supplies isn’t ending anytime soon.
Oil market’s new reality: The Gulf disruption isn’t going to end soon
SummaryAnalysts are now forecasting longer-lasting upheaval—and higher crude prices.
Oil markets are waking up to a new reality: Disruption to the Gulf’s prodigious energy supplies isn’t ending anytime soon.
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.More