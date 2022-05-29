OPEN APP
Home / Markets / Oil mkt could be volatile in week ahead
Listen to this article

NEW DELHI : Volatility in the crude oil market is likely to continue in the week ahead amid persistent supply concerns and prospects of a decline in demand.

“Crude oil remains stuck in a broad range as support from supply risks is countered by increasing demand uncertainty," said a recent report by Kotak Securities.

Although Shanghai and Beijing are gradually taking steps to ease restrictions, experts said that the restrictions have severely impacted the Chinese economy, one of the largest crude importers.

Further development in the EU’s plan to impose an embargo on energy imports from Russia would also provide cues to the market. However, the EU’s failure to reach a consensus has eased supply concerns. Oil prices last closed on a positive note amid a decline in crude oil inventory in the US. On 27 May, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $119.43 per barrel, higher by 1.73% than its previous close.

The July contract of West Texas Intermediate on the NYMEX closed at $115.07 per barrel, higher by 0.86%.

Despite the volatility in the global oil prices, retail prices of petrol and diesel in India have remained unchanged for a week now.

On Sunday, petrol was sold for 96.72 per litre, while diesel was priced at 89.62 a litre.

Fuel prices were last revised on 22 May, a day after the government announced a cut in the central excise duty on petrol by 8 per litre and on diesel by 6 a litre. Several state governments, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Odisha, Kerala, and Rajasthan, have also lowered value-added taxes after the Centre’s move.

MINT PREMIUM See All

Rising crude oil prices and a 10 per litre increase in petrol and diesel prices from 22 March-6 April raised inflationary concerns.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout