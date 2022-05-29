Oil mkt could be volatile in week ahead

Further development in the EU’s plan to impose an embargo on energy imports from Russia would also provide cues to the market. However, the EU’s failure to reach a consensus has eased supply concerns. Oil prices last closed on a positive note amid a decline in crude oil inventory in the US. On 27 May, the July contract of Brent on the Intercontinental Exchange closed at $119.43 per barrel, higher by 1.73% than its previous close.