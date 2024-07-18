Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Unilever & others hit 52 week high today ; Do you own any?

Following shares hit their 52 week high today - Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Infosys, Mphasis

First Published18 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
Shares of Oil & Natural Gas Corporation, Hindustan Unilever, Dabur India, Infosys, Mphasis hit their fresh 52 wk highs today. Nifty 50 was up by 32.7(0.13%) points and Sensex was down by -23.79(-0.03%) points at 18 Jul 2024 10:59:55 IST.
Bank Nifty was up by 121.55(0.23%) at 18 Jul 2024 10:44:52 IST.
Other stocks such as Mep Infrastructure Developers, Praxis Home Retail, Palred Technologies, Sel Manufacturing Company, Secur Credentials hit their fresh 52 wk lows today.

In the BSE Sensex index Tata Consultancy Services, Hindustan Unilever, Bajaj Finserv, Infosys, Tech Mahindra were the top gainers while Ultratech Cement, Tata Steel, NTPC, Power Grid Corporation Of India, Asian Paints were the top losers.
In the Bank Nifty index Federal Bank, State Bank Of India, ICICI Bank, Indusind Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top gainers while Bank Of Baroda, HDFC Bank, Au Small Finance Bank, were the top losers.
For the complete list of 52 week high stocks click here.

First Published:18 Jul 2024, 11:00 AM IST
