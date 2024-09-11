Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are down by -2.66%, Nifty up by 0.12%

At 11 Sep 11:19 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹287.8, -2.66% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82030.08, up by 0.13%. The stock has hit a high of ₹292.7 and a low of ₹287.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 311.16 10 319.59 20 324.98 50 315.83 100 294.65 300 266.21

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹299.87, ₹303.93, & ₹306.37, whereas it has key support levels at ₹293.37, ₹290.93, & ₹286.87.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was 159.29% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.26 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 14.27% with a target price of ₹328.875.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in june quarter.