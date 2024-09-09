Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are down by -3.74%, Nifty up by 0.1%

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 308.9 and closed at ₹ 297.35. The stock reached a high of ₹ 308.9 and a low of ₹ 296.1 during the day.

At 09 Sep 11:19 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹297.35, -3.74% down from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹81354.82, up by 0.21%. The stock has hit a high of ₹308.9 and a low of ₹296.1 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA.

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 316.63 10 321.61 20 326.16 50 315.21 100 294.32 300 265.70

The classic pivot level analysis shows that on a daily time frame, the stock has key resistances at ₹313.08, ₹317.57, & ₹322.23, whereas it has key support levels at ₹303.93, ₹299.27, & ₹294.78.

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was 75.13% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Overall, as per Mint technical analysis, Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.63 .

The median 1-year forecasted upside in this share is at 10.95% with a target price of ₹329.91666667.

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The MF holding has decreased from 11.06% in march to 10.86% in june.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in june quarter.