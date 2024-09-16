Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 0.36%, Nifty up by 0.2%

At 16 Sep 11:02 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹292.7, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82979.62, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of ₹295.45 and a low of ₹292.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

Days Simple Moving Average 5 293.10 10 304.87 20 316.41 50 317.37 100 295.20 300 267.70

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was -36.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.14 .

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.