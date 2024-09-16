Hello User
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 0.36%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 0.36%, Nifty up by 0.2%

Livemint

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC's stock opened at 294.7 and closed at 292.7. The highest price reached during the day was 295.45, while the lowest was 292.3.

Ongc Share Price Today Live Updates

At 16 Sep 11:02 today, Ongc shares are trading at price 292.7, 0.36% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at 82979.62, up by 0.11%. The stock has hit a high of 295.45 and a low of 292.3 during the day.

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50,100 day SMA. The stock will have support at 300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50,100 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below :

DaysSimple Moving Average
5293.10
10304.87
20316.41
50317.37
100295.20
300267.70

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was -36.48% lower than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway

From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.14 .

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter.

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share price up 0.36% today to trade at 292.7 while its peers are mixed. Its peers such as Reliance Industries, Oil India, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation are falling today, but its peers Petronet LNG are on the rise. Overall, benchmark indices Nifty & Sensex are up 0.2% & 0.11% each respectively.

