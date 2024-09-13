Oil & Natural Gas Corporation share are up by 0.39%, Nifty down by -0.08%

Ongc Share Price Today : On the last trading day, ONGC opened at ₹ 296.05 and closed at ₹ 295.15. The stock reached a high of ₹ 297.20 and a low of ₹ 292.80 during the day.

At 13 Sep 11:17 today, Ongc shares are trading at price ₹295.15, 0.39% up from the previous closing price. Sensex is trading at ₹82920.63, down by -0.05%. The stock has hit a high of ₹297.2 and a low of ₹292.8 during the day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the technical front, the stock is trading above the 100,300 days SMA & lower than the 5,10,20,50 day SMA. The stock will have support at 100,300 days SMA & face resistance at 5,10,20,50 days SMA

The SMA values for the stock are given below : {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Days Simple Moving Average 5 300.04 10 312.03 20 320.33 50 316.61 100 294.83 300 267.10

Till 11 AM today, the volume traded on NSE & BSE for Oil & Natural Gas Corporation was 0.65% higher than the previous trading session. Volume traded is an important indicator along with price to study trends. Positive price movement with higher volume suggests a sustainable upmove, and negative price movement with higher volume might be an indication of further decline in prices.

Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal From a fundamental analysis perspective, the company has a ROE of 15.88% .The current P/E of the stock is at 8.21 . {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The company has a 58.89% promoter holding, 10.86% MF holding, & 8.57% FII holding as per filings in the june quarter.

The FII holding has decreased from 8.88% in march to 8.57% in the june quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}